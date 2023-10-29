Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Reik & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $405.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

