Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $12.61 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day moving average of $124.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.