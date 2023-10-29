Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $35,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after buying an additional 360,644 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 616,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after purchasing an additional 221,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 2.4 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.13. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $5.20 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 5.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $598,086.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock worth $2,045,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

