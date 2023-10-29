Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

BDN stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.38 million, a P/E ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

