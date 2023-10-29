Bridgeworth LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

