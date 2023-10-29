Brighton Jones LLC Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $141.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

