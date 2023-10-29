Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) PT at C$7.28

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.23.

A number of research firms have commented on BTO. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.50 on Thursday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.81 and a twelve month high of C$5.87. The company has a market cap of C$5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.70.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$632.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.54 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3960818 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

