Brokerages Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Target Price at C$43.25

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.25.

IGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$30.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.48. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$30.34 and a 52 week high of C$43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.01. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of C$771.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$765.00 million. Analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.8118343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

