Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Target Price at $6,086.00

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6,086.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.33) to GBX 7,400 ($90.65) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 2.5 %
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.