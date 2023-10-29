Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Target Price at $6,086.00

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6,086.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.33) to GBX 7,400 ($90.65) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

