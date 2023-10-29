Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,127,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,938 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $972,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.76. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
