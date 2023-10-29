Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 162,315 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 162,315 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

