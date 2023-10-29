Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$34.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$25.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.46. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$17.81 and a 12 month high of C$30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.05). Parex Resources had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of C$440.83 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 7.0082873 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.18%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

