Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.39.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $67.48 on Thursday. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 28.5% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Centene by 36.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 161.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

