Contrasting IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Free Report) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and The Sage Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.70 million 10.83 -$32.66 million ($1.64) -1.77 The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A $0.17 68.84

The Sage Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Sage Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -637.97% -163.55% -124.25% The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and The Sage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of The Sage Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IDEX Biometrics ASA and The Sage Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A The Sage Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

The Sage Group beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

