Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.76. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $141.22.
In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
