Critical Analysis: Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) versus Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Haemonetics and Daxor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Daxor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Haemonetics currently has a consensus target price of $104.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.40%. Given Haemonetics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than Daxor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 11.21% 22.49% 9.38% Daxor N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Haemonetics and Daxor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daxor has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Daxor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Haemonetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Daxor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Haemonetics and Daxor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $1.17 billion 3.67 $115.40 million $2.65 31.91 Daxor $5.17 million 7.15 N/A N/A N/A

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Daxor.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Daxor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx blood bank information system; and BloodTrack blood management software, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG, ClotPro, and HAS hemostasis analyzer systems that provide a comprehensive assessment of a patient's overall hemostasis; and TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions. Further, it provides Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and VASCADE products comprising VASCADE and VASCADE MVP, a technology platform which offers catheter-based delivery system and leverages the natural clot including collagen. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

