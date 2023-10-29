Critical Analysis: Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) versus COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) and COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Euroseas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Euroseas and COSCO SHIPPING’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas 57.82% 48.90% 25.41% COSCO SHIPPING N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 0 1 0 3.00 COSCO SHIPPING 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Euroseas and COSCO SHIPPING, as reported by MarketBeat.

Euroseas currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Euroseas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Euroseas is more favorable than COSCO SHIPPING.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Euroseas and COSCO SHIPPING’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $182.69 million 0.97 $106.25 million $14.61 1.74 COSCO SHIPPING N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Euroseas has higher revenue and earnings than COSCO SHIPPING.

Summary

Euroseas beats COSCO SHIPPING on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit. Euroseas Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments. The company offers freight forwarding and transportation, vessel chartering, container transportation, marine, vessel management and manning, cargo and liner agency, logistics, document, shipping agency and other sea transport, container stack, cargo storage, and cargo transportation services. It is also involved in the design and manufacture of computer software, as well as provision of technology services and solutions; asset management business; and operation of terminals. The company was formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. in November 2016. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

