Critical Comparison: WizzFinancial (OTCMKTS:FNBLF) and Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR)

WizzFinancial (OTCMKTS:FNBLF – Get Free Report) and Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WizzFinancial and Alarum Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WizzFinancial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WizzFinancial N/A N/A N/A Alarum Technologies -60.30% -61.06% -36.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WizzFinancial and Alarum Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WizzFinancial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alarum Technologies $18.78 million 0.66 -$13.15 million ($2.48) -1.25

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WizzFinancial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alarum Technologies.

0.9% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for WizzFinancial and Alarum Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WizzFinancial 0 0 0 0 N/A Alarum Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alarum Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.06%. Given Alarum Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alarum Technologies is more favorable than WizzFinancial.

Summary

Alarum Technologies beats WizzFinancial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WizzFinancial

(Get Free Report)

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels. This segment also provides payroll processing, mobile wallet, bill payment, digital gifting, and consumer advance services. The Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions segment purchases and sells foreign currency; issues prepaid travel cards; and provides VAT refund services through stores, ATMs, online portals, and mobile applications. The B2B & Payment Technology Solutions segment enables banks, financial institutions, mobile wallet operators, payments and technology companies, and others to offer cross-border payments, foreign exchange, stored value platforms, digital gifting, and acquiring services to their customers using its platforms. It offers services under the UAE Exchange, Travelex, Xpress Money, Unimoni, Remit2India, Ditto, and Swych brand names. The company was formerly known as Finablr PLC and changed its name to WizzFinancial in August 2021. WizzFinancial was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. WizzFinancial operates as a subsidiary of Brs Investment Holdings 1 Limited.

About Alarum Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access. It offers iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware, and others; privacy solutions and services, a software solution that uses an encryption protocol which is defined upon the process being used to generate a secured encrypted path and keep the users' data private and safe; and web data collection solution allows organizations to collect vast amounts of web and internet data by simultaneously connecting to the Internet from different IP addresses. It also provides static residential proxy network, rotating residential proxy network, data center proxy network, premium dedicated static residential proxies, and data collection API cloud service, as well as advertising services to third party privacy products. The company offers its products through resellers, distributors, and internet service providers. It serves financial organizations, cyber security companies, industrial and commercial companies, online companies, education institutions, and others. The company was formerly known as Safe-T Group Ltd. and changed its name to Alarum Technologies Ltd. in January 2023. Alarum Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for WizzFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WizzFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.