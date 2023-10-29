Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 4,680.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 585,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ICU Medical by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,073,000 after buying an additional 476,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 24,085.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,526,000 after buying an additional 172,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICUI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Down 1.5 %

ICUI opened at $99.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.51. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 0.68. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.30 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.57.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $549.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

