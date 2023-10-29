Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $897,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Select Medical by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,517,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,363,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Stock Down 1.4 %

SEM opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $33.51.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,039,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,803,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

