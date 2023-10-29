Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Belden by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Belden by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

BDC has been the subject of several research reports. Fox Advisors downgraded Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.17.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

