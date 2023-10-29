Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

