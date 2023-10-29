Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CAE by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,596,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,398,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CAE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after purchasing an additional 706,627 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CAE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,422,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,324,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,223,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAE. Bank of America raised their target price on CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE:CAE opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.40 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

