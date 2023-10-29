Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $80.90 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.84 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

