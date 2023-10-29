Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. Integer had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $404.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

