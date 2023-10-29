Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 74.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 0.9 %

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.64 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

