Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth $1,833,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Matson by 1,004.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after buying an additional 490,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,994.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,537,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,994.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,317. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $89.12 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MATX. Stephens increased their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

