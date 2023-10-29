Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $285,000 Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IART. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 215.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

