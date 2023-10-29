Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,779 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Foot Locker by 294.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,297 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Foot Locker by 118.6% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 83,484 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Foot Locker by 294.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,295 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 248,425 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FL shares. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

