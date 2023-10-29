Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $322,000 Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in American States Water by 176.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,424.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American States Water

American States Water Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AWR stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 20.24%. Research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.