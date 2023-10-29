Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $338,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,112,000 after purchasing an additional 119,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,616,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,816,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,549,000 after buying an additional 115,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

