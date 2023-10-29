Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

NYSE:HGV opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

