Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $285,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.16, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $2,143,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,362,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,697,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,397 shares of company stock valued at $27,833,759. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

