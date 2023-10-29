Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

