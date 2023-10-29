Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,058.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,044,693.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.