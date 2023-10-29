Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $669.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.48 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

