Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.83 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $42.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 125,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $4,209,118.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,204.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 125,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $4,209,118.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,204.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $169,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,185,196 shares of company stock valued at $818,404,510 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

