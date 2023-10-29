Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,287,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,637,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,262,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CASY opened at $268.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.05 and its 200 day moving average is $245.03. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $284.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

