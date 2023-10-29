Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $1,577,246.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,665.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $72.59 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $151.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

