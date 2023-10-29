Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $24,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,077,000 after acquiring an additional 151,621 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GATX by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 144,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 803.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 131,882 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,306,000 after acquiring an additional 58,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.72. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $133.01. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages have commented on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

