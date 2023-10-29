Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,090 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 24.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.04 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 927,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,936,807.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,043.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 927,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,936,807.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $209,059. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on FFIN

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.78. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $38.78.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.