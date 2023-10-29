Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 19.9% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 38.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,028,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 560,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

