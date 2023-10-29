Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,469 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 453.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,958,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $18,272,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 786,354 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 3.5 %

GT stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.79. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

