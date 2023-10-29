Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,905 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

FNB opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

