Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,443,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,952,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,501.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP opened at $56.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on COOP. Compass Point raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

