Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Diodes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $69.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.81. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.