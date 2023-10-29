Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Valaris by 117,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 588,481 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Valaris

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valaris news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

