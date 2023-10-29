Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arcosa by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $643,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $79.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.68 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.65%. Arcosa’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

