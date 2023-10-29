Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at $214,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 29,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEX opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

