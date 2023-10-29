Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 309 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 12.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 70,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 20.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 50,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

PNM Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PNM stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

About PNM Resources

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.